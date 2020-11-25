Connie Parish

Special to the Times

The Lansing City Council approved a mask mandate Tuesday that will go into effect at midnight Friday.

The vote at the special meeting was 6-1. Council member Jesse Garvey voted against it, and council member Marcus Majure could not be there. Garvey said several people had contacted him who were opposed to the mandate and he is not sure if masks work.

Other council members, including Kerry Brungardt, Gene Kirby, Gregg Buehler and Tony McNeill, said their contacts indicated the mandate was not only welcome but some said overdue.

A letter from a citizen opposing the mandate spoke of her mother’s struggles. Her medical condition makes it impossible for her to wear a mask, and even at a medical facility, she was forced to wear one or be refused service.

Tim Vandall, city administrator, noted the exemptions in the Lansing mandate include children under the age of 5, those with medical conditions who have the documentation and those whose profession makes it unsafe.

As far as how well masks work, Brungardt said he was inclined to go with science, including the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kirby agreed. Garvey also questioned whether hospitals were actually full, and Kirby cited stats from the University of Kansas Medical Center.

Vandall said he will be sending a letter to all businesses along with a sign template, if they should choose to use it. He also offered a free box of disposable masks to any business requesting it.