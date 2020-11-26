You can now virtually thank St. Francis Campus hospital staff that is fighting COVID-19 on the front lines by sending messages, videos or posting to social media.

Jacqueline Hyland, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said there is a "Say Thank You" button online at kutopeka.com where you can send videos or words of encouragement.

Messages can be typed online and sent to hospital staff by completing St. Francis’ online form and videos and photo can be emailed to nancy.burkhardt@kutopeka.com.

"They would love to hear from the community," Hyland said. "Maybe that little note will get them through the day."

St. Francis Campus hospital staff have been working "lots of overtime" as the hospital tries to manage the 42 positive patients it had as of Wednesday afternoon. The hospital, like others in Shawnee County, has exceeded capacity for its ICU and has activated its surge plans.

Hyland said it is important to support front line staff because of the difficulty of their work. She said restaurants have even contacted the hospital to see how they can thank hospital staff.

"Receiving a gift from the community will remind them that they are special and that we are thinking about them," Hyland said. "Our lines shine as humans ... if we step up."