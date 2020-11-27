The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 111 new community cases of the coronavirus Friday.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to the 111 community cases, Health Department officials reported on Friday two new cases associated with the University of Saint Mary, five new cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility and one new case at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Health Department also reported that one case of the virus that previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another location.

This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been a total of 3,599 positive cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic. The Health Department is monitoring 435 active community cases.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 108 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reports that 31 county residents have died from complications from the COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Beginning Monday, Basehor City Hall will be open by appointment only. Staff members will continue to work at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Business will be conducted by phone, email and appointments, according to an email from the city.

People who schedule appointments are required to wear masks when visiting City Hall.

The main phone number for Basehor City Hall is 913-724-1370.

