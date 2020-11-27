WELLINGTON — The economic downturn caused by COVID-19 was felt in Wellington, and outlined in a letter sent by the Sumner County Commission to the city of Wellington and Fire/EMS Director Tim Hay.

City Manager Shane Shields talked to the Wellington City Council about the letter during its Tuesday meeting earlier this month. The letter said that due to COVID-19, a reduction in funds for the remainder of 2020 is expected. The reductions could be as much as eight percent of anticipated funding, and the reductions could go on into the 2021 calendar year if the revenue does not rebound.

An eight percent reduction in the ambulance subsidy would be $21,039 from the expected budget and subsidy amount of $262,992, the same amount budgeted for 2021.

"We did receive a receipt from the county that was $1,750 was less than normal," Hay said. "It has gone down already."

The council agreed reductions were something to be aware of, but it did not take any action at that time.

Sumner County is located in south-central Kansas and, in 2003, was designated within the greater Wichita Metropolitan Service Area. Wellington is the county seat and Sumner County is comprised of 30 townships and 11 incorporated cities, Argonia, Belle Plaine, Caldwell, Conway Springs, Geuda Springs, Hunnewell, Mayfield, Milan, Oxford, South Haven and Wellington. A portion of the City of Mulvane also lies in Sumner County. There are also a number of smaller communities located within the county that are not incorporated.