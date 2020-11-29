Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, Reno County appeared to be making progress in improving the health of its citizens, leaping from 68th to 22nd in annual state rankings in measures of overall health.

But, in the latest assessment several of the measures that have contributed to the county’s lower ranking remain challenges and are also some of the same things that put populations at higher risk for serious illness or death from COVID-19.

Other factors in which the county had been improving don’t necessarily contribute to COVID risk – but the impact from COVID could potentially worsen them, significantly setting back community efforts.

While some factors do correlate with higher risk, a local health official said that doesn’t mean Reno County is any more at risk than other counties, though it does point to the importance of recognizing those risks and taking mitigation measures.

"People with comorbidities are more at risk for getting the virus and being sicker and needing more care," said Megan Hammersmith, interim co-director at the Reno County Health Department. "With that said, when we talk about a virus like this, it affects people of every immune system differently, so we’re hoping people make healthy choices. That’s why we ask them to quarantine. If you’re sick, stay home. It’s not about one person but the entire community."

Risks

One key risk identified by health professionals nationally is obesity. The state rankings estimated the adult obesity rate in Reno County at about 36 percent last year.

Unchanged from 2019, that was down significantly from an estimated 39 percent in 2015. But it still compares unfavorably to the average obesity rate for the state of 33 percent and it ties the county at 10th place in the state for highest obesity rates.

The data, compiled annually by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute under a grant from the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, indicates relatively high margins of error on the estimates because they are primarily extrapolated from surveys done in 2016.

The study also estimated the number of residents in the county currently with diabetes at 12 percent – or nearly 7,500 people – compared to an average of 10 percent for the state and 7 percent nationally.

The percentage of the county’s population at risk for diabetes, according to the CDC’s Surveillance System website, was estimated at 32.8 percent last year. That made Reno County residents "more vulnerable to diabetes" than 86.5 percent of other counties in Kansas, according to the site.

Another significant factor for the most serious COVID-19 cases is age, and its impact in Reno County is already obvious.

The latest census data for Reno County pegs the number of people age 65 or older at more than 20 percent of the local population or more than 12,500 residents. That compares to a statewide average of just under 16 percent of the population.

And nearly 45 percent of Reno County’s elderly are over age 75, the data shows.

While residents 70 and older have accounted for only about 10 percent of total infections in Reno County, they’ve accounted for 47 percent of the hospitalizations. Nearly 20 percent of those over age 70 who have had the virus ended up in the hospital, compared to an average 4.3 percent of cases overall.

Other factors contributing to Reno County’s overall health ranking include that an estimated 27 percent of the population are physically inactive, with only 64 percent of the population reporting easy access to exercise opportunities, compared to a statewide average of 80 percent.

Challenges to progress

Areas that the county has made progress and ranks better than the state average are self-reporting of fair to poor health and the number of poor mental or physical "health days" reported in the previous 30 days before surveys.

The county also had a per capita ratio of mental health providers about 25 percent below the state average and a ratio of primary care physicians about 24 percent below.

Other factors contributing to the ranking that could be impacted by the virus are unemployment rates, the number of children and adults in poverty, and income inequality.

The county also ranks below the state in the number of uninsured, though those percentages are different in data presented on the state’s COVID-19 map.

The health rankings place the percent of uninsured in the county at 11 percent overall, and 13 percent for adults. The state data lists uninsured in the county at less than 9 percent.

Indications are that economic challenges and isolation brought on the pandemic are already leading to more substance misuse and mental health crisis, Hammersmith said.

"People in quarantine need their circles (of support)" Hammersmith said. "Some people who had substance misuse issues are turning back to it to deal with the situation."

"I think our community is definitely going to be impacted, economically and health-wise," she said. "We’re already seeing an impact and we’ll continue to see that. I hope people will take a look at their own situation and family situation and listen to what health professionals are telling them. Keep your circles small so we don’t continue to see rising numbers of the virus in our community."

"I think there’s going to be a lot of public health work to be done in communities across the nation to address the things that are going to be falling out because of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic," she said.