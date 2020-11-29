A 10th Topeka Presbyterian Manor resident died after testing positive for COVID-19, officials at the retirement community announced Saturday.

Additionally, a round of testing on Monday found four more cases — one resident and three staffers — of COVID-19 in the retirement community.

"During this incredibly difficult time, our prayers remain with the family," said executive director Heather Pilkinton.

The resident who tested positive will be moved and cared for in a separate, isolated area of the community by designated staff. Two of the staff positive cases were essential health care workers, and one was a non-direct care employee. Contact tracing did not reveal additional exposures.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor officials said they will continue to monitor the outbreak and follow all Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Centers for Disease Control guidelines in responding to and preventing additional cases of COVID-19.

The pandemic has hit retirement homes particularly hard, with Topeka’s long-term care facilities reporting more than 70 deaths since the start of the pandemic. That’s led to weariness among staff, Pilkington previously told The Capital-Journal, but she said she encourages staff and the greater community to not let their guard down.