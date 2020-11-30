The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 82 new community cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

In addition to the new community cases, Health Department officials reported one additional positive case among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 3,682 cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 2,512 of what Health Department officials refer to as community cases, 47 cases at the University of Saint Mary, 85 cases of the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 896 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 140 cases involving inmates at the USP and two cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

As of Monday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials were monitoring 302 active community cases.

Two Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 108 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-one county residents have died from complications from COVID-19.

People who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 can call the Leavenworth County Health Department’s screening hotline at 913-250-2000, option 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For emergencies, people should call 911.

Questions also can be submitted by email to jic@leavenworthcounty.gov

