The Dodge City Family YMCA has named Dustin Schulz membership director. He will take over from former membership director Karla Springer, who left to make a career change.

Schulz comes to the Dodge City Family YMCA from Dubuque, Iowa, where he was membership director with the Dubuque Community YMCA and a paraprofessional with Dubuque Community Schools.

"Our Y is in one of our most exciting, as well as challenging phases," branch executive director Jackie Regan said. "Obviously, COVID-19 has been a challenge for many businesses, but our expansion project of a new fitness center facility is a huge benefit to the community and we are so excited to get it opened and better serve our members and guests.

"Our hiring committee felt Dustin was the best candidate to grow our membership and our YMCA benefits through this transition."

Regan stated that Schulz's background, along with his passion for the YMCA, stood out during the interview process.

"I have been going to the YMCA since I was 4 years old. I believe through exercise and togetherness we can positively impact the community," Schulz said. "I want to thank all of you for being so welcoming to me and my family and I look forward to meeting all of you. My door is always open."

Additionally, the fitness center expansion project that began construction in March 2019 has been completed and a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its grand opening is being scheduled for after the holidays.

The expansion project has given the YMCA over 7,000 square feet of usable fitness space and was done in partnership with the city of Dodge City and Dodge City Community College.

Other additions include a full hoist circuit and new free weight equipment.

To contact Schulz, call 620-225-8157 or email dschulz@ymcaswkansas.org.