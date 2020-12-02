The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported an additional death related to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported Wednesday that a woman in her 50s from Leavenworth County recently died from complications with COVID-19.

"Our condolences go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time," Stephanie Sloop, a spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

The Health Department reports that a total of 32 county residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Health Department reported 74 additional cases of the virus in the county on Wednesday. These cases are what department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been a total of 3,756 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County, according to the Health Department.

The number includes 47 cases at the University of Saint Mary, 85 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 896 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 140 cases among inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19. A total of 110 county residents, including 12 inmates, have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

