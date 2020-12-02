The city of Leavenworth has been using federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide assistance to nonprofit organizations.

So far, the city has awarded 15 grants totaling $325,000 to organizations such as Saint Vincent Clinic, which provides health care services to the uninsured, and Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope, which operates a homeless shelter.

"These are to get funds to the agencies who are on the front lines of emergency services or necessary services such as food banks, medical care," City Paul Kramer said of the grants.

He said grants also have been awarded to other community partners that have incurred expenses as a result of the pandemic.

In addition to food banks and health care agencies, organizations such as the University of Saint Mary, Leavenworth Public Library and Leavenworth Historical Museum Association have been awarded grants.

"Our goal was to work with organizations we have worked with before, organizations that we know do important work in our community," Kramer said in an email.

The city began awarding the grants last month.

The grants have ranged from $5,000 to $100,000. So far, only one organization, The Guidance Center, has received a $100,000 grant.

The Guidance Center provides mental health services to the community.

Kramer said the city has not created specific guidelines for how the money should be used. The city created an application form that asks for information about how the applicant has been impacted by COVID-19.

A list of the grants that have awarded can be found on the city government’s website, www.leavenworthks.org/citymanager/page/community-grants-made-possible-cares-act-funding

Kramer said funding for the community grants originated through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Kramer explained last week to city commissioners that the city’s use of C.A.R.E.S. Act funding for other purposes has freed up money to use for the community assistance grants.

He said $1 million has been set aside for the grants. This includes $250,000 that has been allocated for grants to provide relief to small businesses.

