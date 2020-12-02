While the event may be shorter this year, the city of Lansing will have a mayor’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony this weekend.

Because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will not feature musical and dance performances as in years past. The event also will be at a different location this year.

"We really reduced it down," Lansing Mayor Mike Smith said of the event.

The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Lansing Community Center. The community center, which is located in the lower level of Lansing City Hall, is at 800 First Terrace.

The Lansing mayor’s Christmas tree lighting event previously was held at this location. But in recent years, the event has taken place at Lansing Middle School.

People attending Sunday’s tree lighting are asked to wear masks. The city of Lansing recently enacted an ordinance that requires people to wear masks in public spaces.

While the ceremony will not include musical and dance performances this year, Santa Claus will make an appearance, according to City Clerk Sarah Bodensteiner.

"He will be present," she said.

City officials plan to live-stream the event on Facebook.

This will be the final Christmas tree lighting ceremony for Smith while serving as mayor. He did not seek reelection this year to the office of mayor. Instead, he successfully ran for a position on the Leavenworth County Commission.

