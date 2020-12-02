After being closed for more than a year, a section of Millwood Road in northern Leavenworth County has reopened with a new bridge.

The road was closed in February 2019 after a hole was discovered in a 60-year-old bridge that stretched across Stranger Creek.

That bridge ultimately was demolished and a new one was constructed.

The new bridge opened for traffic Nov. 20, according to Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for the county.

The bridge is located north of the city of Easton. Millwood Road is designated as County Road 14.

County Commissioner Jeff Culbertson, who represents that area of Leavenworth County, said the closing of the old bridge resulted in about a 15-mile detour for some drivers.

He said the replacement of a county bridge generally takes about three years. He said about 2.5 years is spent on preparation work. And a roadway typically is closed for only about six months for a bridge replacement.

The unplanned closing of the old Millwood Road bridge resulted in a closure of much longer than six months. But Culbertson said county officials took steps to speed up the bridge replacement process so it would not take three years.

In May, commissioners approved a bid from A.M. Cohron & Son, Atlantic, Iowa, to replace the old bridge. The bid was for $1.24 million.

Noll said the company was given the deadline of Dec. 3, which is Thursday, to open the new bridge.

"They beat the deadline," he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR