Scanning the living room carpet for more wayward Lego bricks, scraping the last bits of supper into a container, putting the mail where it belongs. At the end of the day or when company has walked out the door, we often find ourselves picking up the pieces and tucking away the leftovers.

Sometimes the process is very routine and not noteworthy; other times it looks different than anticipated, like when my husband somehow eats all those potatoes, or when I made way too much and now we’ll be warming that soup up for a week straight. Some days I might not even have any stray toys to corral, or maybe the kids tucked the stuffed duck and its cohorts into the downstairs bunkbed and I’ll find them three weeks later again.

Honestly, I don’t mind picking up and putting away — at least not yet, while it’s usually just the two of us. I understand the sheer volume and constancy of tidying up can be epic with the introduction of children into a household, so we’ll see what I say by next year.

But I typically like whoever or whatever event caused the need to put things away, and any leftover food in the fridge is a blessing for later.

It’s good I feel that way, because our Thanksgiving combined with early Christmas celebration turned out differently than even the different we had planned for. Let’s just say four people need neither a 16-pound turkey nor a gallon of seafood chowder. There was enough roasted pumpkin puree for two pumpkin custard pies, pumpkin hot chocolate, pumpkin pancakes, and a pumpkin roll, not to mention several Ziploc bags in the freezer. We didn’t make it through the gallon of cider and barely put a dent in the cookie stash — although the mint chocolate chip ice cream is definitely gone.

Good news: I’m already living in stretchy pants these days, so I’m all set for holiday feasting.

It can be a little overwhelming or disheartening to survey a myriad of leftovers, especially scattered on the holiday table that wasn’t ideal. By its very title, this food is left over; lonely, soggy and frumpy, the unwanted part.

Or is it? It’s also left over, as in surplus of our plenty, proof of our meal, overflow of our day’s grace.

You know I love cooking, I really do. Yet I also love not cooking, and leftovers present a glorious reprieve from all the steps of putting a fresh, home-cooked meal on the table. And instead of lamenting in re-warmed shame, they represent endless possibility to me.

It’s not just turkey anymore: it’s turkey tortilla soup, green chile turkey enchiladas, honey mustard turkey sandwiches, or just cold turkey pieces dipped in creamy horseradish or smoky barbecue sauce. It’s a kettle of bones and skin, slowly but magically transforming into a luxuriously rich bone broth, which further transforms into nutritious steaming pots of just about any soup.

Dry-rubbing a turkey, then carving, breaking down, simmering, and picking the bones gets a little messy sometimes, but it’s all part of the routine: picking up the pieces, finishing and tidying up. And then looking forward to it again, the gift of leftovers.

As we begin to near the end of the year, we might find ourselves tying loose ends together, finishing up and putting away. It might feel like stepping on hidden Legos as you cross the floor, or like staring down the strangest hodgepodge of the fridge’s leftover tidbits, but it’s all part of it. Leftovers, speaking to new opportunities, a spillover of grace.

It is what it is, and we roll with it.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Cinnamon Pumpkin Roll

All that leftover pumpkin puree was the farthest thing from tragedy. It is that time of year, and you know there are a thousand and one things to do with pumpkin. We whittled the list down to pumpkin roll; while we didn’t need it per se, that was unconvincing logic. This method streamlines sponge cake, and once you figure out rolling it isn’t hard, you’ll be glad for extra pumpkin, too.

Prep tips: we didn’t have any cream left, so we didn’t whip any...but whipped cream dolloped on top could have been the crowning touch. Make the whole thing even if it’s just one or two of you, because it almost gets better if it sits in the fridge "left over" for a few days.

3 farm eggs, room temp

½ cup sugar

¾ cup pumpkin puree

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon table salt

1 tablespoon high-oil cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

8 oz cream cheese, room temp

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ cup powdered sugar

chopped toasted pecans, for serving

Beat eggs with an electric mixer on high speed for 4-5 minutes, then lower speed and gradually add sugar and pumpkin. In a separate bowl, mix flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and ginger, then fold into pumpkin mixture. Spread batter onto a parchment-lined half-sheet or jelly-roll baking pan (it will be thin and that’s the point). Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes, until firm yet springy. Let cool for ten minutes, then lay a thin kitchen towel on top and roll up. Cool.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese, vanilla, syrup, and powdered sugar until completely smooth. Gently unroll cake, (remove towel) spread with cream cheese, and reroll, peeling off the parchment as you go (unless you already did, which is fine too). Chill for a couple hours before slicing crosswise and sprinkling pieces with pecans.