The Avenue of Flags through the Veterans Council is a recipient of a $3,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

Managed by the veterans of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, G.I. Forum and American Legion, Avenue of Flags organizes and conducts annual events in honor of veterans at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City.

"We’re very pleased to have been awarded this generous grant," said Avenue of Flags chairman Allen Burkhart said. "These funds will allow us to continue honoring veterans."

The veterans have an interactive relationship with cemetery officials to continue to have tributes for veterans.

According to the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas website, it receives and manages capital of all amounts from individuals, families, businesses and foundations and is applied to uses in serving the community.

"We’re pleased to support your project," foundation director Craig Mock told the veterans present for the award ceremony. "I have a special interest in the Avenue of Flags. I was Scoutmaster of Troop 162 when my son was a Boy Scout.

"Our troop raised and lowered the flags for the Maple Grove Cemetery events many times."

"We also serve Fort Dodge residents," foundation director Julie Pinkerton told the auxiliary members. "We’re grateful that the community recognizes the importance of caring for our veterans."

For more information on the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, visit www.communityfoundationswks.com.

