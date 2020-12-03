The Leavenworth Police Department has ended its search for a man whose car was found abandoned last month.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said a body was found Nov. 26 in the Missouri River near Sugar Creek, Missouri. Kitchens said the body was positively identified as Christopher Keithley.

Police in Leavenworth began looking for Keithley, 46, after his vehicle was found wrecked and abandoned on an access road near Riverfront Park.

The car was involved in a crash at that location. The accident was reported by the vehicle’s OnStar service.

Kitchens said the Police Department has canceled the missing person’s report that was created for Keithley.

"The matter remains under investigation but we don’t suspect any foul play," Kitchens said.

Keithley was from Kansas City, Missouri.

