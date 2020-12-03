The Leavenworth County Health Department has adopted shortened quarantine guidelines for people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

In the past, 14 days was the recommended quarantine period. But the new recommendations reduce quarantine periods, under some circumstances, to seven or 10 days, according to a news release from the Health Department.

Health Department officials announced Thursday they were adopting quarantine recommendations that follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Kansas counties can opt in for the shorter quarantine periods.

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said in a KDHE news release that "the guidance is being changed at a federal level to encourage more people to get tested and encourage better compliance with quarantines."

People in Leavenworth County who have come into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 can quarantine for only seven days if they receive what is known as a PCR test five days or later after being exposed and are negative and show no symptoms. They may return to their normal activities on the eighth day after seven full days of quarantine, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Health Department.

People who come into close contact to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 but do not get tested themselves should quarantine for 10 full days. They can return to their normal activities on the 11th day if they have shown no symptoms.

Residents in long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and correctional facilities are not eligible for the shortened quarantine period because they are considered to be in high-risk situations.

Everyone who has close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 still should self monitor for 14 days from the time of the exposure and seek testing if symptoms develop.

