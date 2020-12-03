Interim Reno County Commissioner Mark Steffen asked the commission on Tuesday to draft a resolution to state health officials proposing that school employees be considered among the highest priority for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once it begins to roll out in the state.

"I’d like to entertain the idea we make a recommendation that school employees, both public and private, that they’re high-risk employees and be considered at the very top, just below the health care workers in this thing," he said.

Not just teachers, Steffen added, but all building employees, including janitorial staff, who could be at risk.

Commission Chairman Ron Sellers agreed but suggested sending a letter to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment signed by the commission. Commissioner Ron Hirst added his consensus.

State plan

Interim County Health Officer Karen Hammersmith, prompted by Steffen, briefly explained the state’s vaccine distribution plan, which begins with health care workers, followed by essential workers such as police and fire.

The plan then calls for those at highest risk, primarily the elderly with specific comorbidities and in nursing homes, to be next in line. That’s followed, she said, by addressing areas with outbreaks, which could include schools.

"We do have quite a bit of outbreaks in the schools, when you go back to where what’s going on in disease epidemiology," Hammersmith said. "I believe that’s why that group will be included as well."

However, "it depends on what’s going on at the time," she said, in determining priority populations. She noted she never expects the vaccine to become available in large amounts locally, but that it will likely "trickle in."

That’s when Steffen suggested a commission resolution, to "push back up the chain of command" on deciding priorities.

Hammersmith said she had "great concern," about schools going back to full on-site learning, "especially in the older grades, 7 to 12."

"It’s not that we don’t know it’s a poorer education when they’re not in session, but we have a 43.7 percent positive test rate," she said. "It’s very concerning to have those kids in there. The teachers are the ones that are going to be suffering. Obviously, we need to get the immunization out there to everyone as soon as possible. I agree we can do what we can, but we have a lot of people to get that to."

Quarantine changes?

Hirst asked that the county push the state on following a new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allowing some people who’ve been exposed to the virus to quarantine only seven to 10 days, instead of 14.

"I think 14 days, especially in the school system is completely wrong," Hirst said.

"Particularly when you pair it with PCR tests that have a very high false-positive rate," Steffen said. "We really are sidelining a lot of essential workers needlessly. We’d love for you to give a little push back up the ladder in regard to that."

That is being discussed at the state level, Hammersmith said -- in fact, KDHE issued guidance on Wednesday allowing counties to opt-out of the 14-day quarantine for those without symptoms if other specific guidelines are followed – but she thought it important to recognize what’s going on at the local level, with new levels of hospitalizations and patients on ventilators.

"We truly are trending up with our cases and that is extremely concerning," she said.

Which measures?

Steffen then contended it was more important to look at state numbers – "it’s a false narrative when you go to small numbers" – and that those showed both cases and deaths were going down.

"The KDHE website updated yesterday showed 39 percent of staffed ICU beds are available," he said. "It’s tough times, but by the same token, we’ve got to handle it. Again, the death rate is clearly plummeting and cases are plateauing as well. I’ve studied the KDHE website. I’d rather stay focused on the vaccination aspect."

The KDHE website does show the number of positive tests in the state were down over the past week, and that people hospitalized and in hospital ICUs with COVID did drop for several days over the holiday weekend.

But hospital and ICU numbers each then reached new record highs on Monday and Tuesday, with less than a third of the state’s ICU beds available on Wednesday.

The website also showed the number of deaths per day went down each day in the past week, with just two deaths on Dec. 1.

However, there were three deaths reported in Reno County alone that day, with 31 deaths recorded in the county during November.