Motivational speaker Vance Crowe told Kansas farmers they must leave their comfort zones in order to progress. Crowe spoke during the Kansas Farm Bureau’s annual meeting.

"Kansas is the geographic center of the United States," Crowe said. "One of the reasons that people love Kansas is that it moves slowly."

However, Crowe said that sometimes farmers must listen to new ideas to grow. He said that most people live in a gravity well where they usually interact with the same type of people and listen to the same ideas, stating this is especially true in the heartland.

"All new ideas come from leaving your gravity well," he told the crowd during his virtual speech. "It’s very rare that we have an idea from the people we know."

Crowe is the former director of millennial engagement for Monsanto. He was also a communications strategist for the World Bank Group and a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer stationed in Kenya.

Crowe said he admires Kansas farmers, calling them the quintessential farmer. But, he cautioned, in order to preserve this culture, farmers must be open to new ideas. He said these new ideas do not come from social media, but from leaving your comfort level.

By communicating with farmers from other parts of the state, Crowe said Kansas farmers can learn new ideas. He encourages farmers and ranchers to engage with the best argument and use the power of listening, by mirroring what is said.

"What is there that I can learn about (by) being around people I don’t agree with?" Crowe asked the group. "Become active in your community."