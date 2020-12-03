After a competitive process, Dodge City Raceway Park has a new promoter and operator.

According to the City of Dodge City and Ford County, Craig Dollansky Racing was selected as the new operator.

The team was selected after Tommie Estes Jr. stepped down from the position in September after managing DCRP since 2011.

According to Dodge City public information officer Abbey Martin, the selection came through a committee of Dodge City, Ford County, the Community Facility Advisory Board, the Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development Corporation and racing community representatives who interviewed three candidates.

"Craig Dollansky Racing brings 25 years of professional management experience and dirt track promotions to the DCRP," said city manager Nick Hernandez. "Craig and Julie Dollansky are the dynamic duo that make up this partnership, and both have a wealth of experience in the coordination of event dates, scheduling, brand recognition and fan interaction.

"Combined with his 25-plus years of racing experience all over the world, they will bring fresh ideas to enhance the experience here at DCRP."

The committee's recommendation was sent to the CFAB with final approval from the Dodge City and Ford County commissioners on Dec. 1.

Known as the "The Crowd Pleaser," Craig Dollansky is recognized in the world of American dirt track racing with over 66 wins in the World of Outlaws as well as competing in Midget racing in the Chili Bowl and the Indy Car, Infinity Pro Series.

According to Martin, Julie Dollansky has an art and graphics background and has built a successful apparel and souvenir business with an expertise in promotion, brand awareness and display advertising. She also held a 2003 Bonneville Land Speed Record.

"The Dollansky's mission to host and promote a venue that showcases a creative line-up of motorsports events for people to enjoy exceptional entertainment is a perfect fit for the DCRP which is a 'Why Not Dodge' sales tax facility," said Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert.

"We are excited and look forward to this new chapter in our racing resume," the Dollanskys said in a statement. "DCRP is a first-class facility, and we are grateful for this opportunity."

In addition to weekly racing, the Dollanskys will bring other motorsports entertainment to Dodge City to grow attendance and will work hard to "raise the bar."

"Craig and I brainstormed quite a bit early on, when we visited the first time, and in preparing our proposal for presentation to the City," Julie Dollansky said of the upcoming racing schedule. "Running a track has always been in the back of our minds."

