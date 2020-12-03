SALINA — The Salina Symphony will present a Christmas Virtual Chamber Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The concert will be premiered and available for viewing on Facebook at no cost.

The program will feature holiday favorites and cherished songs of the season by nine different Salina Symphony ensembles. Dancers from Tamara Howe School of Dance and Salina Community Theatre’s Iron Street Dance Company will be featured on a number of pieces.

The Virtual Chamber Concert Series is generously sponsored by the Dane G. Hansen Foundation, Heritage Real Estate Advisors and Salina Regional Health Center.

Concerts will continue on a monthly basis on Jan. 24 and Feb. 21. More information about the series can be found at www.salinasymphony.org.

The Salina Symphony is dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through artistic music performance and education. For more information, contact Adrienne Allen at 785-823-8309 or visit salinasymphony.org.