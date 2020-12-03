The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a saturation patrol from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the undersheriff.

The saturation patrol is supported by a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Members of the Sheriff's Office will be focusing on removing impaired drivers from the roadways.

Each year, incidents involving DUI crashes or impaired driving spike near the holidays, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

"The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners remind everyone to buckle up and pass the keys to a sober driver," Sherley said in the news release. "Enjoy the holiday season, safely."