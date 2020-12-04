The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 96 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Friday.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 96 new cases reported Friday include one case connected to the University of Saint Mary. The remaining new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Friday afternoon, 3,852 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

That number includes 48 cases connected to the University of Saint Mary, 85 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 896 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 140 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

As of Friday afternoon, Leavenworth County Health Department officials are monitoring 302 active cases.

Six Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 111 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-two county residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR