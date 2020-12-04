NEWTON — The annual Five Place of Christmas event will offer a combination of virtual and in-person activities Saturday.

Three locations — Carriage Factory Art Gallery and Warkentin House Museum in Newton and Kauffman Museum in North Newton — will offer in-person activities with adherence to current county requirements for mask wearing and social distancing. All three will require visitors to wear masks and keep family groups 6 feet apart. In addition, the Warkentin House will limit admissions to 10 people per floor. All three locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission.

Food, beverages and entertainment will not be offered this year, but visitors can enjoy self-guided tours. The Kauffman Museum will feature the local opening of the Smithsonian Museum’s "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" exhibit, which will be on display through Jan. 17. The Museum Store will be open for Christmas shopping. The museum is located at 27th and Main Street in North Newton.

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery will feature a special watercolor exhibit, "Susan Bartel: Wonder — Visual Stories of Awe & Curiosity" as well as an artist studio sale and take-and-make at home activity. The museum is located at 128 E. 6th St. in Newton.

Warkentin House guests can explore the Victorian home that will be decorated to its holiday finest by local volunteers and interior decorators. The museum is located at 211 E. 6th St. in Newton.

The Harvey County Historical Museum will be closed, but online-based entertainment is available. The museum’s website and Facebook page feature videos, photographs, and blogs to allow users to explore a wide variety of Harvey County’s history. Visit www.hchm.org or www.facebook.com/HarveyCountyHistoricalMuseum.

The Bethel College Women’s Association will hold its annual sale online at www.bcwmarketonline.com and will feature handmade crafts and one-of-a-kind items and fresh homemade treats including peppernuts, zwiebach, cinnamon rolls, poppyseed rolls and candies. Place an order by Dec. 1. Curbside pickup will be from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 5 at the south entrance of Bethel College Mennonite Church in North Newton.

For more information about Five Places of Christmas or event health precautions, contact Melody Spurney, director of Newton Convention & Visitors Bureau, at 316-284-3642.