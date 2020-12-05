Children can drop off letters to Santa Claus at Leavenworth City Hall and two other city-owned properties.

"We’re accepting them on behalf of Santa," City Clerk Carla Williamson said.

Letters can be placed in a white drop box in front of the main entrance to City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St., as well as in boxes that have been set up at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St., and Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St.

Williamson said children are asked to include their names and addresses on the letters they drop off for Santa.

"We’ll get the information to Santa and Santa will send them a postcard back just with a little Christmas message on it," she said.

Williamson said children are encouraged to drop off their letters by the weekend of Dec. 19 and 20 to ensure they will receive the postcards before Christmas.

Williamson said the idea for the program came after a drop box was set up in front of City Hall. The box, which looks like a white mailbox, was set up at City Hall during the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring.

The box was put in place to allow members of the public to drop off documents for the city government.

"We thought we would have it out just a few months," Williamson said.

City Hall has since reopened to the public, but the box remains in place and still can be used to drop off documents for the city.

Williamson said the city’s public works director suggested the box could be used for letters to Santa. And a sign has been placed on the box, inviting children to drop off their letters.

Williamson said smaller collection boxes have been set up at the Riverfront Community Center and Haymarket Square.

