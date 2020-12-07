A smoke alarm alerted a central Hutchinson resident to a fire in their home early Monday morning and they were able to escape the structure, though an animal died from the fire, the Hutchinson Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded to 413 Crescent Blvd. just before 3 a.m. on the report of a structure fire. The fire was located in the front living area of the home and extinguished quickly by fire crews.

The homeowner, alerted by audible devices within the home, attempted to extinguish the fire with a home fire extinguisher before fleeing the house through a bedroom window, according to a report posted by Battalion Chief Rex Albright.

The homeowner was checked by EMS for smoke inhalation and was released on scene.

One animal did perish during the fire, out of five pets in the house.

Fire damage was contained to the area of origin, however, smoke damage was present on the first level of the home, Albright reported.

Crews remained on scene for two hours conducting overhaul and investigation. The investigation determined the fire started in an electrical device in the living room.

The Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County EMS, Hutchinson-Reno County Communications, Evergy, Kansas Gas, and Red Cross all assisted at the scene.