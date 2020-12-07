The Leavenworth County Health Department has reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The Health Department reported Monday that a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

"Our condolences go out to each of their families and loved ones during this difficult time," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county’s COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 34 Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, the Health Department reported 119 new community cases of the virus as well as one additional case involving an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two new cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Health Department also reported a case that previously was recorded in Leavenworth County has been transferred to another area. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,973 confirmed cases of the virus in Leavenworth County since the start of the pandemic.

That number includes 2,799 community cases as well as 48 cases at the University of Saint Mary, 85 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 898 cases involving LCF inmates, 141 cases involving USP inmates and two cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

As of Monday afternoon, the Health Department is monitoring 303 active community cases and one case connected to the University of Saint Mary.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 115 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 can call the Leavenworth County Health Department’s Screening Hotline, 913-250-2000, option 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People having emergencies should call 911.

People also can submit questions to the county’s Joint Information Center, jic@leavenworthcounty.gov

