Burrton - Mary B. Bridgman, 74, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 12, 1946 at Cherokee, OK to William and Florence (Patterson) Gannon.

During her lifetime she was a secretary/bookkeeper for several area businesses and two churches.

She was a very active member of Burrton Christian Church as treasurer, head of the yearbook committee, Olivets, Vacation Bible School and stated the current children’s church program.

She married Steve Johnson following her graduation and they had two daughters.

She then married Elmer "Bud" Bridgman, May 18, 1984 at Burrton, KS. They were blessed with 36 years of marriage during which they enjoyed traveling, playing cards and spending time with their children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Bud Bridgman, Burrton; daughters, Stephanie (Brian) Campbell, Omaha, NE; Suzanne (Curtis) Hageman, Towanda; step-son Ed Bridgman, Theodore, AL; step-daughter, Debbie (Joel) Grimsman, Mt. Hope; brothers, Bill and Steve Gannon; sisters, Helen Hufman, Pam Hutchison; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by brothers, Alfred, twins Terry and Larry; sisters, Joyce Brenner and Alberta Tuders.

Viewing will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Burrton Cemetery with Pastor Ryan Wray officiating

Memorials may be given to Burrton Christian Church in care of Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.