After suspending meetings for several months, the Leavenworth County Mental Health Task Force is active again.

The group held a meeting last week using an online videoconferencing service.

Mike Griswold, co-chairman of the task force, said this was the group’s first since about March when many things were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Griswold also serves on the Leavenworth City Commission.

Last year, the Mental Health Task Force proposed a ballot question for a tax increase in Leavenworth County to pay for an additional $1.164 million in funding for mental health services.

The question was scheduled to appear on the ballot for this year’s primary election. But the question was never put before voters. Members of the task force asked to have the question removed from the ballot because of the financial impact the pandemic has had on local residents.

When members of the task force met last week, they talked about what they would like to accomplish during the next year, Griswold said.

He said members of the task force discussed the ballot question.

"We talked about it in general," he said.

Griswold said members of the task force feel the proposal is necessary, but they did not discuss specifics about the timing of a future ballot question.

The group is scheduled to have its next meeting Jan. 5.

