Midwest Energy announced today it will close all walk-in offices for the remainder of 2020 due to high COVID-19 numbers in the counties it serves.

"We’re doing this as a precaution to safeguard our employees, as well as members of the public," said Bob Muirhead, Midwest Energy’s Vice President of Customer Service.

Muirhead noted that every function customers perform at the walk-in offices can be completed over the phone or on the company’s website, www.mwenergy.com, except for one – cash transactions.

"You can start or stop service online, or by calling us at 1-800-222-3121," Muirhead said. "The majority of our walk-in traffic is people paying their monthly bills, which can be done online by bank draft or credit card, or people can pay with check or money order, either by mail or in one of our drop box locations," he said. Muirhead cautioned that customers should never send cash in the mail, and never put cash in a drop box.

While some Midwest Energy office employees are reporting to work as normal, others who have jobs that can be performed remotely are working from home. Electric and natural gas employees are minimizing their time in offices and warehouses, completing work orders remotely and riding one person per vehicle. The control center is always staffed 24/7, and electric and natural gas emergencies can always be reported by calling 1-800-222-3121.

Midwest Energy has walk-in locations in eight cities: Atwood, Colby, Great Bend, Hays, Hoxie, Phillipsburg, Scott City and WaKeeney. The company will continue to monitor COVID case numbers in the 40 counties it serves, and will re-open offices when it is safer to do so.