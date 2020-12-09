The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Wednesday an additional 114 cases of the coronavirus in the county.

The Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The 114 new positive cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

Health Department officials also reported Wednesday that three cases previously recorded in Leavenworth County have been transferred to other locations. This change impacts the total number of cases recorded for the county.

As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 4,084 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Health Department.

That number includes 2,909 community cases, 48 cases at the University of Saint Mary, 85 cases at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth, 899 cases involving inmates at the Lansing Correctional Facility, 141 cases involving inmates at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth and two cases involving inmates at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Health Department officials are monitoring 364 active cases of the virus.

Four Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Wednesday because of COVID-19.

A total of 119 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-four county residents have died from complications from COVID-19, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

