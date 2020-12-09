Each year, a committee of employees for the city of Leavenworth organize a Christmas party and coordinate gift donations for children served by the First Judicial District CASA Association.

There will be no Christmas party for city employees this year because of COVID-19. But the threat of the virus did not stop the donation effort for CASA.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The program trains volunteers who serve as advocates for abused and neglected children in the court system. The First Judicial CASA Association serves Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

CASA offers other services including a Child Exchange and Visitation Center.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens serves on the city’s Christmas party committee. He said city employees purchased Christmas gifts for 50 of the children served by CASA based on information from an angel tree that was set up at Leavenworth City Hall in the middle of November.

"And the city employees have been very generous," he said.

The donated items are due this week.

Kelly Meyer, executive director of the First Judicial District CASA Association, said some of the donations already have been picked up by CASA. More will be picked up on Friday.

Meyer said CASA serves children ranging in age from birth to 18. She said items on the children’s wish lists may range from toys to bed sheets.

Kitchens said city employees have been purchasing Christmas gifts for CASA children for many years.

"The city has, through the years, been incredible," Meyer said.

