The Leavenworth Interfaith Community of Hope has established a satellite daytime shelter to help keep people out of the cold.

The Interfaith Community of Hope, which is located at 311 Kiowa St., already was operating a day center and nighttime shelter for people who are homeless.

Sister Vickie Perkins with Interfaith Community of Hope said in the past, the center could accommodate between 25 and 30 people during the daytime. But that capacity has been reduced to 12 in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

"Because of COVID-19, we had to limit drastically the number of people who could be in here," she said.

Perkins said the nighttime shelter operated by the Interfaith Community of Hope has not faced the same capacity restrictions because of the way it is set up. But the capacity limitations for the day center became a concern as colder weather arrived.

With funding awarded through the city of Leavenworth, Interfaith Community of Hope has opened a daytime shelter at a nearby church, Leavenworth Tabernacle.

"It is simply a safe, warm place to be," Perkins said.

She said the satellite center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. People who stay there receive breakfast. And takeout lunches are available at the Interfaith Community of Hope.

"They can just walk across the street to pick up lunch," Perkins said.

She said the satellite day shelter can accommodate about 15 people.

"That should take care of most of the people who are truly homeless and looking for a place to stay," she said.

Perkins said the new daytime shelter opened on a part-time basis last week. Tuesday was its first full day of operation.

The city provided $36,722 for the additional day shelter, according to City Manager Paul Kramer.

The money came from federal Community Development Block Grant funds that were awarded to the city.

"God bless the city," Perkins said.

She said the funding from the city is being used to pay the salaries of people who work at the satellite shelter as well as supplies, rent and utilities.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR