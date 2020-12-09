In 2004, Leavenworth County completed design work for improvements to a two-mile stretch of 158th Street. But the project was never funded.

"It’s been sitting on the shelf for 16 years," said Bill Noll, infrastructure and construction services director for the county.

But with a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation, county officials are now planning to move forward with the project.

The project will make improvements to 158th Street between Kansas Avenue and Kansas 32 Highway.

Noll said the project will make safety improvements to 158th Street by widening lanes and improving shoulders. He said the project will basically be a reconstruction of the two-mile stretch of roadway.

The project also reportedly will result in turn lanes on 158th Street at the K-32 intersection.

The estimated cost of the project is $2.3 million. The county has been awarded a $900,000 grant as part of a KDOT cost share program.

"That was the maximum award amount available," Noll said.

He said the project must be completed between October 2021 and October 2022.

Utility relocation and most of the acquisition of right-of-way for the project was completed in 2006.

Noll said there have been a number of injury and fatality crashes on that stretch of 158th Street.

A fatality crash was reported Nov. 20 at the intersection of 158th Street and K-32.

Noll said 158th Street "is an important connecting lane for the (Basehor-Linwood) school district and just traffic in general."

He said 158th Street provides a link between U.S. 24-40 and K-32. The section of 158th Street between U.S. 24-40 and Kansas Avenue previously was improved.

