Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are seeking help in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen financial card at local businesses.

The Police Department has released still images of the man that were captured by security video.

Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus said the Police Department has received four reports concerning the use of the stolen card.

People with information that may help in identifying the person are asked to contact Detective Jasmin Brown at 913-758-2957. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the Police Department's clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE (2583).