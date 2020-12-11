This week, members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office delivered toys to the Toys for Tots program.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office collects donations for the program each year. This year, the Sheriff’s Office collected enough donations to fill two sport utility vehicles.

"It’s one of the things we really look forward to," Sherley said.

He said a collection box was set up this year at the Sheriff’s Office in the Justice Center as well as near the Emergency Management office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse. He said the Sheriff’s Office also partnered with Citizens Federal Savings Bank to provide additional collection points.

The Toys for Tots program collects new unwrapped toys to distribute to children of poor families, according to the organization’s website.

The program was started by a Marine Corps Reserve officer in 1947. Today, the program is directed by the commander of the Marine Forces Reserve, according to the organization’s website.

Sherley said the toys collected by the Sheriff’s Office were delivered to a Toys for Tots depot that serves Leavenworth County.

"They were very happy to see us because some of their orders are hard to fill," Sherley said.

