Health Department reports additional COVID-19 death in county

The Tonganoxie City Council has approved a mask ordinance for the city.

The ordinance requires people to wear masks or other face coverings over their noses and mouths while in public spaces in Tonganoxie. The ordinance was approved Thursday during a special meeting of the City Council.

The ordinance will be effective once it is officially published, which is expected to occur Wednesday, according to Tonganoxie City Manager George Brajkovic.

The ordinance is scheduled to expire Jan. 31, but it can be extended by the City Council.

The ordinance was approved by a vote of 3-2. Tonganoxie Mayor David Frese stated on Facebook that he cast the tie-breaking vote to approve the ordinance.

"I prayed and prayed and prayed for wisdom and guidance since I brought masks up in July, and the only answer that I ever came up with pointed to supporting the ordinance," Frese stated on Facebook.

The ordinance is similar to ordinances already are in place for the cities of Leavenworth and Lansing.

While several local cities have approved mask ordinances, there is no countywide mask order. Leavenworth County commissioners have exempted the county from a mask mandate issued by the governor.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Friday that a Leavenworth County man in his 70s recently died from complications with COVID-19.

"We extend our sympathies to his loved ones during this time of loss," Stephanie Sloop, spokeswoman for the county's COVID-19 response team, said in a news release.

A total of 35 county residents have died from complications with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Leavenworth County Health Department releases updates about local COVID-19 cases each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Friday, the Health Department reported 82 new cases of the virus in the county. These cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

As of Friday afternoon, the Health Department is monitoring 344 active cases.

Leavenworth County has had a total of 4,166 positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Three residents of the county were in the hospital Friday because of COVID-19. A total of 121 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR