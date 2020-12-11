The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the United Way of Leavenworth County to have fundraisers.

Nancy Bauder, executive director of the United Way of Leavenworth, said a live auction fundraiser and a golf tournament were canceled this year because of the pandemic.

But local United Way officials have organized an online silent auction to raise money.

People can start submitting bids for the online auction today. Bidding will end at 5 p.m. Dec. 17.

Photographs of the auction items are posted on Facebook. A person can submit a bid by entering the amount in the comment section that accompanies a photograph.

The auction items can be viewed by visiting www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=Unitedwaylvco&set=a.3772847672745464.

Bauder said about 45 items are available for auction.

"We’re still getting items," she said Thursday.

The auction items include gift certificates donated by businesses. She said baskets with individual donated items also were put together for the auction.

"It’s just a variety of stuff," she said.

Confirmations will be sent to the winning bidders Dec. 17.

Bauder said representatives of the United Way of Leavenworth County including Brian Huntington, who is the chairman of the auction, will participate in a live event on Facebook at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 to wrap up the fundraiser.

