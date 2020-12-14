TOPEKA – The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board awarded financial assistance to 232 victims of violent crime at its December 11 meeting, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Awards were made in 142 new cases. Additional expenses were paid in 90 previously submitted cases. The awards totaled $131,861.36.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Schmidt’s office administers the Crime Victims Compensation program, which was established in 1978 to help victims of violent crime pay for their unexpected expenses such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support and funeral expenses.

The state’s Crime Victims Compensation Board determines claims that are eligible for payment and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total amount of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expense, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment and $1,500 for grief counseling for family survivors of homicide victims.

A portion of assessed court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

The Dec. 11 meeting was conducted by video conference in accordance with open meeting requirements. For more information about the Crime Victims Compensation program call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.