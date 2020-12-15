KANSAS CITY, Kan. — With more people doing online shopping this time of the year, metro police are urging people to be mindful of where they send their packages.

"If you have a gift that you know is coming to your residence, do not send it to your residence," said John Lacy, spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. "Send it to your place of employment or if you know you’re sending it to your home, normally there’s a notification saying that your gift has arrived. Have your neighbor go across and pick up that gift."

According to a news story from FOX4, a Kansas City man has already been struck by porch pirates twice in the past few weeks.

William Bates, a Kansas City resident, said that his doorbell camera video shows the same woman stealing his mail and packages from his porch. He said he filed a report with the Kansas City Police Department.

"I just want to make sure people realize what she looks like, and if they see her, just call the police," Bates said.

According to Bates, the items stolen from him so far, a box of paper towels and a box of fabric softener, had no real value. But that doesn’t change that fact that stealing from others is a crime.

"To tell you the truth, even with the stuff I got stolen if the woman really needed it, all she had to do is leave me a note, and I probably would’ve gave it to her," he said.

Tia Johnson, FOX4News, contributed to this report.