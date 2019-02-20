Justin Steven Gaston, 34, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019

Justin Steven Gaston, 34, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

He was born to Steven and Linda Gaston in Wichita on July 5, 1984.

He is survived by: Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Veal (mother); Mr. and Mrs. Steven Gaston (father); Mr. and Mrs. Ron Rangel (step-father); son, Cole Wyatt Gaston; brothers, Scott, Michael, and Ronald Jr.; sisters, Brandi (Mike) McHaley, Susan (Daniel) Williams, Stacy Blaisdell, and Lea Tharp; nephews, Michal Gaston, Dakota and Dylan Nixon, Christopher Taylor, and Gage Gaston; nieces, Danielle Gaston, Britni (Jarod) Tullis, and Graci Williams; and extended Rangel and Macias families.

Justin’s family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers in the loving memory of Justin.

Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Gaston family for miscellaneous expenses in memory of Justin.

Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home.





