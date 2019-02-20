Kendale Dupuy, 60, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019

Kendale Lee Dupuy, 60, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Kendale was born on May 14, 1958 in Hugoton, Kan. to Loren and Dalene (Beard) Dupuy. Kendale graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1976 and later attended college. Kendale had served his country in the U.S. Navy. Kendale married Julie Dahlem on May 31, 1985 in Wichita. Kendale was a general contractor for Dupuy and Associates. He loved to build things, tinker with different items, animals and work.

Kendale is survived by: his wife Julie of the home; brother, Brian (Trish) Dupuy of Augusta; aunt, Patricia Pederson of Moses Lake, Wash.; cousins, Rodger Greer of Sublette and Robin Scott of Rose Hill.

Kendale was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Jeremiah Dupuy.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the First Baptist in Douglass. Interment will follow at the Douglass Cemetery.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made out to the Medical Lodges of Douglass, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.



