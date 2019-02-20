Mary Gann, 93, passed away on Feb. 18, 2019

Mary Christine (Bogard) Gann, 93, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on Aug. 7, 1925, the daughter of Clark and Gertrude (Hoff) Bogard in Haines City, Fla. When Mary was six months old the family moved to El Dorado, where she was raised and graduated with the El Dorado High School Class of 1942. She married James W. Gann on May 2, 1945, in El Dorado. She worked as a riveter for Boeing during WWII and was an official member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. She moved to Pratt for 17 years and attended First Baptist Church in Pratt.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Traveling was a favorite pastime, she enjoyed nature and fishing with her husband, but most of all enjoyed being with family – especially the grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Her loving family includes: her son and his wife, Danny and Tammy Gann of West Lynn, Ore.; daughter and her husband, Cindy and David Autry of Udall; grandchildren, Megan (Dean) Ballew, Will Gann, Jennifer (Jarred) Whitley, James “Jake” Autry; great-grandchildren, Gracie Ballew, Hayden, Briar, and Avery Whitley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1990; and a sister, Helen Balunsat.

Her family will gather with friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, with her funeral service following at 10:30 a.m., both at Carlson Colonial Chapel.Burial will be in Belle Vista Cemetery in El Dorado.

Memorial contributions in her name may be directed to El Dorado Animal Shelter, 222 East Locust, El Dorado, KS 67042. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Mary at www.kirbymorris.com



