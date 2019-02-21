Mary Catherine “Kay” Wellbrock, 81, formerly of Hays, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, Tulsa, Okla.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Clinton Clifford Karst, 88, Hoisington, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Medicalodges of Great Bend.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hoisington; a private family inurnment will be at a later date in Hoisington City Cemetery with military honors conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard. .

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday with family greeting friends at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home with the family greeting friends at 6 p.m.

Cynthia A. Brashear,80, Phillipsburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Cremation was planned. Friends can sign the register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, at Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Ronnie Joseph Schmidt, 74, Norwich, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pfeifer; burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday at the church.

Susan Marie Aldridge, 64, Russell, died Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Wilson Care and Rehabilitation Center, Wilson.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Clines-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601; inurnment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Catharine.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the mortuary.