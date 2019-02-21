LaVern LaRue, 104, Stockton, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Stockton.

She was born May 28, 1914, in Osborne County to Grover H. and Luella (McCall) Stillwell

She married Arthur I. LaRue on Aug. 3, 1932, in Stockton. He preceded her in death in 1956.

Survivors include her children, Donnie LaRue, Cortez, Colo., Elna Kollman, Donna Swaney, and Delwin LaRue all of Stockton, and Thelma Shover, Lakewood, Colo.; a sister, Lavada Campbell, Colby; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church of Stockton; burial in Stockton Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Quilts of Valor (Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary) or KU Medical Center Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic Support & Research Department in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Stockton.

Condolences can be left at www.plumeroverlease.com.