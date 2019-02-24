In Loving Memory of Carmen Jean Dies Armantrout

Carmen Jean Dies Armantrout died unexpectedly, February 13, 2019, at a cardiac rehabilitation center in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, following an open heart valve replacement surgery.

There will be two memorial services; Denver – Monday, February 25, at 2:00 PM, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2100 Wadsworth, Blvd.; Thursday, February 28, 2:00 pm at the Messiah Lutheran Church, Hays, KS. A brief fellowship will follow each service.

Carmen was a long-time resident of Denver and had returned to Hays, Kansas within the past two years.

Carmen was born in Kingman, Kansas, May 9, 1948, to Edgar W. Dies, and Geneva Louise Lechner Dies. Carmen went to grade school and high school in Hays, was part of the great class of 1966. Carmen graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, specializing in Children’s Intensive Care.

In January 1969, Carmen married Chuck Armantrout. Work led to their European tour: Germany, Ireland, Great Britain, Denmark and France. They also lived and worked in Utah, South Dakota, Florida, California, and Illinois, eventually returning to their home in Denver.

Although Carmen ‘retired’ from Nursing in 1975, (once a nurse always a nurse), she continued to reach out and help anyone and everyone in need. It was her career of compassion.

She had a love of flowers and held the title of Master Flower Show Judge. Carmen enjoyed photography, wine, books, nature, gardening, cats, and art. One of the many causes that Carmen was committed to was trying to see that her mother’s Iris legacy continued throughout Hays.

She grew up in 4-H, was a leader and attended Rock Springs Ranch and Kansas Recreation Workshops

In Hays, she was a 10-year member of the Hays Lions Club, and a devote member of the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Carmen was a philanthropist to many organizations, following her career of patience and compassion. Carmen was a good Christian woman

Jim Huenergarde became her friend and companion when she returned to Hays.

She is survived by her two sons – Conan [ Missoula, MT], Cory [Hays, KS], sister – Dixie Dies [Hamilton, MT], Companion-Jim Huenergarde [Hays, KS], granddaughters Alaisha and Brianna Roma [Colorado], Akela Armantrout [Missoula, MT], great grandson Kiernan Roma [Denver, CO], sister-in-law – Anna Shook [TN] and many Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Chuck Armantrout, parents – Ed and Genie Dies, and brother – Barry Dies.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to:

1. Hays Lions Club, c/o Gene Stramel, 3006 Broadway Ave.,Hays, KS, 67601. 2. Community Assistance Center, 208 E. 12th, Hays,Ks, 67601. 3. Messiah Lutheran Church, 2000 Main St., Hays, Kansas. 67601.

4. Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2100 Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80214

Condolences may be sent to: Cory Armantrout at 212 e. 23rd. Hays Ks 67601