Thursday

Feb 28, 2019 at 8:51 AM


Willis "Bill" E. Parson, 96, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019

Willis "Bill" Everett Parson, 96 of Hagerman, Idaho, formally from Augusta, passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl, Idaho.