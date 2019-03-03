Benjamin David Ollenberger, 42, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Hays.

He was born July 29, 1976, in Ellsworth to David and Helen Ollenberger. The family moved to Herington in 1979. He was a 1994 graduate of Herington High School.

He married Melissa Vignery in 1999.

Survivors include his three children, David, Adeline and Amelia; his ex-wife, Melissa; his mother; and two sisters, Liz Drennan and Wendy Wells. At the time of his passing he was living in Hays with his significant other, Lesly Rupp.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a brother, Jay.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St John Lutheran Church, Salina.

A fund in his memory will be established for his children.

Condolences can be sent to www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be made via email at keithleyfunralhomes@gmail.com.

Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.