William “Bill” Joseph Moriarity, 90, Loveland, Colo., died Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was born July 12, 1928, in Missouri Valley, Iowa to Charles Edward and Chloe Hazel (Hatcher) Moriarity. He was raised and attended school in Missouri Valley. He graduated from Creighton University with a bachelor’s in marketing in 1952.

He married Ruth May Grace in in 1956 in Colby. He was employed in merchandising from 1952 to 1959. In 1959, he helped organize the Colby Medical Clinic, where he was administrator for 23 years. He was employed as account executive for HMO Healthcare Plus from 1983 to 1985 in Salina and Oklahoma City. In 1985, he was employed as the public relations outreach liaison of Northwest Kansas for St. Anthony Hospital in Hays until retirement in 1992. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1946 to 1948.

He was active in the Knights of Columbus, Lions International Club, and American Legion. He served as Scoutmaster in the Coronado Boy Scouts of America and Explorer Scouts in Colby for many years. He was active serving in each Catholic Church. He volunteered as a docent and attendant at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, AARP Tax Aide, Area Agency of Aging SCHICK Program, Ellis County Council on Aging, Hays Senior Citizens Center and Kansas State Advisory Board on Aging.

Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Mary Eileen Moriarity Madrid and husband, Anthony (Tony) Madrid, Loveland, Colo.; a granddaughter, Amalia (Molly) Madrid, Wichita; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Patrick Joseph and William Joseph; his parents; two brothers Maurice, Charles (Ed); and two sisters, Catherine Sigler and Margaret Hassett.

He enjoyed church, traveling, golf, and other leisure activities. In 2015, he and his wife relocated from Hays to Loveland to be closer to their daughter.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colby; burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

A rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Condolences can be left at www.baalmannmortuary.com.