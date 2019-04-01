Carol Ann Clark, 79, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away March 30, 2019, at The Catholic Care Center of Bel Aire, Kansas. A native of Hutchinson, Kansas, she was born on February 12, 1940, the daughter of Frank and Cecelia Stein.

Carol Ann Clark

A 1958 graduate of St. Teresa High School, she was also a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and was highly involved in the Holy Cross Altar Society. Her hobbies included ceramics. She loved music, playing her piano, and dancing with her husband. Together Carol and her husband, Don, were very active in the Moose Lodge and were instrumental in hosting the annual Moose Lodge Valentine's Ball. Carol was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed cooking and hosting large family dinners. After raising her children she worked at Lowen Corporation and later assisted her husband's family business. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were the joy of her life.

On March 30, 1959, she married Donald Dean Clark in Hutchinson, Kansas. He preceded her in death on March 22, 2017.

Survivors include: children, Mark (Kim) Clark of Hutchinson, Teresa Clark of Montross, Virginia; two brothers, Steven (Diane) Stein of Dallas, Texas, Jeffrey Stein of Hutchinson, Kansas; two sisters, Diane (Russell) Robertson of Dallas, Texas, and Linda Dickerson of Stillwater, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a reading of the Holy Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hutchinson, Kansas, with Father Aaron Spexarth, presiding. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Catholic Care Center of Bel Aire, Kansas and left in care of the Funeral Home.