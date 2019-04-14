Arlen Polifka, 85, Hays, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born March 31, 1934, in Hays to Frank and Alice (Polifka) Polifka. He was a 1952 graduate of Hays High School.

He worked on the family farm near Catharine where they farmed, ran cattle, and a host of other jobs.

He married Mary Jane Rohleder on Feb. 16, 1957, in Emmeram. They enjoyed 56 years of marriage before she preceded him in death Jan. 3, 2013. In 1961, they moved to a farm south of Quinter where they lived for 37 years before retiring to Hays in 1998.

He was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church and Park Knights of Columbus Council No. 2538. He had a passion for farming, ranching, and building.

He enjoyed harvest time, growing crops, cattle, his children and his grandchildren. He enjoyed telling and teaching them about agriculture and they enjoyed listening to him and learning from him His great-grandchildren arrived and he moved on to teaching and enjoying them with a big heart. They enjoyed his stories and looking forward to them whenever they were together.

Survivors include three sons, David Polifka, Quinter, Mark Polifka and wife, Karin, Ellis, and John Polifka and wife, Eliane, San Diego; a sister, Jeanette DeNucci, Westminster, Calif.; a sister-in-law,Ruth Polifka, Catharine; eight grandchildren, Justin Polifka and wife, Amy, and Joel Polifka and wife, Allison, all of Quinter, Audrey Girard and husband, Joey, Bryan, Texas, Jared Polifka and wife, Tracy, Hays, Bethany Polifka, Lenexa, Sam Polifka, Ellis, Kiara Polifka and Alex Polifka, both of San Diego; five great-grandchildren, Braden and Camden Polifka, Bryson and Karston Polifka, all of Quinter, and Kruze Polifka, Hays; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Francis Polifka.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church; burial will be at a later date in St. Catherine Cemetery, Catharine.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

A vigil/rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the Gove County Medical Center Physical Therapy Department or Masses, in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.haysmemorial.com.